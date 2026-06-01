Zimbabwe: Backyard Laboratory for Cough Syrup Manufacturing Busted in Harare

TWO suspects have been arrested in Harare following the discovery of a backyard laboratory used for the illegal manufacture of unregistered cough syrups.

Police have identified the suspects as Mary Jena (26) and Justice Kanopula (30) both of Tynwald, Harare.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Mary Jena (26) and Justice Kanopula (30) in connection with the unlawful manufacture and distribution of unregistered cough syrups in Harare.

"On May 30, 2026, detectives from Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics, Harare, acted on received information and recovered substances and equipment used in the illicit manufacture of cough syrups at a house in Tynwald, Harare," said Nyathi.

"The suspects allegedly manufactured the cough syrups using ingredients sourced locally and imported cough syrups smuggled from neighbouring countries before distributing the products to drug dealers."