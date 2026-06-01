Africa: AU Observer Mission Chief Kenyatta Engages African Diplomatic Corps As Ethiopia Prepares for Tomorrow's Vote

Addis Ababa, May 31, 2026 --Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is leading the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), met today with representatives of the African Diplomatic Corps in Addis Ababa as Ethiopia prepares for its seventh general election scheduled for tomorrow June 1, 2026.

The meeting brought together members of the African Union observer mission and representatives of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), who are in Ethiopia to support and monitor the electoral process.

According to mission officials, the discussions focused on exchanging views regarding Ethiopia's current political and security situation, as well as assessing the country's level of preparedness ahead of Monday's vote.

The African Union observer mission has already commenced a series of orientation and briefing sessions for its observers, covering Ethiopia's political and legal framework, electoral procedures, and African Union standards and principles aimed at ensuring credible, transparent, and peaceful elections.

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The AU has deployed 73 short-term observers from 37 African countries, reflecting a strong continental commitment to African-led election observation and the promotion of democratic governance across the continent.

Speaking ahead of the election, Kenyatta underscored the significance of Ethiopia's vote not only for Ethiopians but also for Africa as a whole.

"Ethiopia is home to the continental organization, the African Union. Therefore, elections here in Ethiopia are important not only for the country but also for the entire continent," he said.

Kenyatta is heading the AU's election observation mission tasked with monitoring Ethiopia's seventh general election.

The mission includes election experts, diplomats, civil society representatives, youth leaders, media professionals, and governance specialists from across Africa.

The presence of continental observers highlights the importance attached to Ethiopia's electoral process and reflects broader African efforts to support democratic institutions, electoral integrity, and peaceful political participation throughout the continent.

With more than 54 million registered voters, the election marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia's ongoing democratic journey and reflects one of the largest electoral exercises in the country's history.