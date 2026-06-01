Malawi: Arsenal Fans Turn Title Celebrations Into Community Service, Donate K3 Million Cleaning Equipment to Mzuzu City Council

Arsenal supporters in Mzuzu transformed their Premier League title celebrations into a community development initiative on Saturday, donating cleaning equipment worth K3 million to Mzuzu City Council after staging a colourful victory parade across the city.

The supporters, clad in Arsenal colours and singing victory songs, marched through major streets of Mzuzu to celebrate their team's historic English Premier League triumph, ending a 22-year wait for the championship.

However, beyond the celebrations, the fans sought to leave a lasting impact on the city by supporting efforts to improve sanitation and cleanliness.

The procession started at Katoto Football Ground and wound its way through Shopwise Roundabout, Clock Tower Roundabout and the High Court Roundabout before proceeding to Old Town through Taifa Market. The supporters later moved through the city centre to the bus depot before returning to Katoto Football Ground.

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At the end of the parade, the group handed over assorted cleaning equipment valued at K3 million to Mzuzu City Council.

The donated items included shovels, gloves, rakes, dust bins, slashers, helmets and brooms, all intended to support the city's ongoing cleanliness campaign.

Organising Chairperson Mphatso Nyemera said the donation was inspired by Mzuzu City's forthcoming Keep Mzuzu City Clean initiative, which is expected to be officially launched on June 25.

Nyemera said the supporters wanted their celebrations to go beyond football and contribute positively to the community.

"As Arsenal supporters, we wanted to join fellow fans around the world in celebrating our team's achievement. At the same time, we thought it was important to support the Mayor's vision of keeping Mzuzu clean and making the city a better place for everyone," he said.

He added that the event also demonstrated that football supporters can organise themselves responsibly and contribute meaningfully to society.

"We have shown that football fans can celebrate peacefully, organise themselves professionally and make a positive contribution to the community," said Nyemera.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Mayor, Councillor Wiseman Mkandawire of Zolozolo West Ward commended the Arsenal supporters for their civic-minded gesture.

Mkandawire said maintaining cleanliness in the city requires collective responsibility and urged more organisations, businesses and individuals to support the initiative.

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"Every resident has a role to play in keeping Mzuzu clean. We are grateful to Arsenal supporters for this timely donation because these are some of the materials we need for our clean-up activities. We welcome more well-wishers to come forward and support the cause," he said.

The donation comes as Mzuzu City Council intensifies preparations for the city-wide clean-up campaign aimed at improving sanitation standards and promoting environmental responsibility among residents.

For the Arsenal faithful, the day was not only about celebrating football success but also about demonstrating that sport can be a powerful force for social good.

The Gunners secured the English Premier League title after an outstanding campaign under manager Mikel Arteta, finishing top of the table with 85 points from 38 matches. Manchester City finished second with 78 points, while Manchester United placed third with 71 points.

Arsenal's dream of completing a league and European double was narrowly denied after they lost 4-3 on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.