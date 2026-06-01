Malawi Progresses in Menstrual Hygiene With 80 Per Cent Water Supply Coverage

Malawi has made progress in Menstrual hygiene especially on the provision of water supply in schools despite some few gaps.

Speaking during a Panel Discussion to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day held in Lilongwe, Deputy Director for Sanitation in the Ministry of Health and Sanition, Mathews Kalaya indicated that the country is not far in terms of the achievements on Menstrual Hygiene with 80 percent progress.

"The country is not far in terms of the ideal situation because for menstrual hygiene to be possible we need the facilities in schools like water, toilets and adequate and safe water supply for girls to use during their menstruation," he said.

According to Kalaya there are gaps in schools of change rooms facilities and enough toilets. "A number of schools that have these facilities are not more than 50 per cent."

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He said most girls miss school during their menstruation period which needs to be looked upon critically as a country.

AHF Country Program Manager, Triza Kakhobwe Hara said her Foundation is promoting girls to have all the opportunities to remain in school by providing them with Sanitary pads and pants, while in other schools, toilets and change rooms have been constructed.

"We are putting our effort to address some of the barriers that girls encounter during their education," she emphasized.

Hara bemoaned challenges like inadequate funding from both donors and domestic resources as well as lack of coordination among players.

Tadala Banda, a girl representative highlighted challenges girls face in schools due to menstruation like absenteeism, discrimination from their male counterparts, lack of change rooms and toilets.

"Apart from lack of change rooms and water, access to sanitary pads has been a challenge because of high prices which most girls cannot afford," she said.

Banda requested the government and partners to consider free sanitary pads distribution in schools across the country.