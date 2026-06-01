Uganda: Fear Grips Namalu As Street Children Turn to Crime and Drug Abuse

Nakapiripirit, Uganda — Residents of Namalu Trading Centre in Nakapiripirit District say an influx of street children is fueling crime, drug abuse, and insecurity, with locals feeling powerless to intervene.

The children, mostly boys aged 14 to 18, are said to have abandoned their homes to live on the streets, where they engage in burglary, drug use, and break-ins at homes and shops.

The residents are calling on authorities to take urgent action before the situation deteriorates further.

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Robert Iriama, a resident of Namalu Trading Centre, said the children are of school-going age but have lost interest in education and no longer listen to their parents.

Iriama warned that drug abuse is making the situation worse by emboldening them to commit crimes without fear.

"These children have become a problem. When you shout at them, they plan as a group and beat you up," Iriama said.

Samuel Lokubal, another resident, said the trend started when children were lured to the streets by small casual jobs such as fetching water, cleaning, and construction work.

"They started coming to the streets looking for casual labor, and indeed they could work, get paid, and spend it within the streets. That's what made these children get used to street life. Now they don't want to go home," Lokubal said.

John Alimo blamed the rise in substance abuse for worsening the children's behavior. He said they now buy bottled waragi, marijuana, and miraa using money earned from street gambling.

Alimo faulted police for banning waragi transported in jerrycans while allowing bottled alcohol, which is easier for the children to conceal and buy.

Thomas Losike said residents now live in fear and cannot confront the children because they are threatened.

He suggested that police arrest and detain the children temporarily to "teach them a lesson."

Namalu Sub-County LC3 Chairperson Tom Olaka acknowledged that all the children on the streets have parents, but said family neglect is the main driver.

"Parents have deliberately failed to handle their children at the household level. Family negligence has greatly contributed to the influx of street children because parents have now prioritized drinking alcohol at the bar and forgotten about the welfare of their children," Olaka said.

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Olaka urged parents to report indisciplined children early and called on police to conduct night patrols to arrest those involved in break-ins.

Grace Atai, Officer in Charge of the Child and Family Protection Unit at Nakapiripirit Central Police Station, also blamed poor parenting and neglect.

"Children belong to the community, and it would be a shame if parents shun their responsibilities and allow the children to go to the streets," Atai said.

She noted that parents rarely report cases of neglect but wait until children end up on the streets before complaining.

Atai challenged local leaders to work with police to round up the children and hold negligent parents accountable.