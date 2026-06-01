Namibia: Missing Tsumeb Man's Body Found Offshore

The body of Nafutal Shinedima (37), who was reported missing on Wednesday, was recovered from the ocean near Swakopmund on Sunday after a two-day search.

Erongo police senior inspector Hilma Shomongula on Sunday confirmed that Shinedima's body was found in the same area where he was suspected to have entered the sea.

She said his brother identified the body before it was transported to the Walvis Bay police mortuary.

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"The police in Erongo region wish to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends for this untimely death," Shomongula said.

The recovery was carried out by the Monarch Lifeguard team, which had been involved in the search effort since reports emerged that Shinedima had gone missing.

Monarch Lifeguard founder Marthin Munyenga on Sunday said: "The recovery operation was conducted after two days of searching, with ocean currents having carried the body away from the initial location."

He said family members, police officers, and a man known as 'Sean' were present when the body was recovered.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones during this difficult time," Munyenga said.

Shinedima was reported missing after he was last seen on 27 May.

According to information the police released earlier, he told his cousin he was going to drop off his CV somewhere, but did not reveal who he was meeting with.

Shinedima's girlfriend reportedly last spoke to him at around 13h00 on Wednesday before his cellphone became unreachable.

On Friday, the family received calls from members of the public who reported seeing his vehicle parked along the B2 road near Vierkantklip, about 2km from Swakopmund towards Walvis Bay.

Police officers who visited the scene found the vehicle locked and observed safety-boot footprints in the area. The vehicle was later towed to Mondesa Police Station.

The vehicle's keys and Shinedima's cellphone were not found.

At the time of his disappearance, Shinedima was wearing black jeans, a green Adidas jersey and black safety boots.

Police investigations are ongoing.