Somalia: Somali Troops Conduct Planned Operations Against Militants in Middle Shabelle

Middle Shabelle, Somalia — Somali National Army forces carried out planned operations targeting militants in parts of the Middle Shabelle region, the military said.

The operations took place in the areas of Jabad Carbeyd and Dabagaab and were conducted by the 195th Battalion of the 19th Brigade, Gorgor Commando Unit, according to a statement.

The army said the mission aimed to strengthen security and prevent what it described as threats posed by militants hiding in parts of the region.

Military officials said operations in Middle Shabelle have been intensified in recent days as forces pursue remaining militant fighters and individuals accused of destabilizing peace and security in the area.

The Somali National Army has been conducting a series of coordinated offensives in central and southern Somalia in an effort to weaken armed insurgent networks operating in rural areas.