Somalia: Somali Parliament Speaker Briefed On Security Operation in Baidoa

Baidoa, Somalia — Speaker of Somalia's Lower House, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, met senior military and intelligence officials on Sunday and received a briefing on a security operation that authorities said thwarted an attempt to disrupt security in Baidoa.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commander of the Somali National Army's Land Forces, General Abdullahi Adan Hussein (Cirro), Commander of the Army's 60th Division, Colonel Isaaq Berdaale, and South West State Intelligence Chief Moalin Salah Abdinur Ali.

The officials briefed the speaker on clashes that occurred earlier in the day in Baidoa and the subsequent operation carried out by security forces against armed militia members accused of attempting to carry out destabilizing activities in the city.

According to the officials, security forces successfully concluded the operation and restored calm after the incident.

Madobe thanked the security forces for what he described as their professionalism and success in neutralizing the threat. He also praised the courage and readiness of the various security agencies involved in maintaining stability in Baidoa.

The incident comes as Somali authorities continue efforts to bolster security across the country amid ongoing threats from armed groups and local militias.