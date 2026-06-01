South Africa: SARS Finalises China Zero-Tariff Scheme Framework

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced that both the legal and operational frameworks required to administer China's temporary zero-tariff scheme have been finalised.

The Asian country announced in February this year that it would implement the zero-tariff policy with African countries which it has diplomatic ties with.

SARS Commissioner Dr Johnstone Makhubu explained that from June, it would be issuing Rules of Origin certificates for qualifying exports in this regard.

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"Beginning 1 June, we are introducing a simple, printable certificate format, allowing exporters to prove origin and claim the tariff preference straight away.

"We understand that exporters have questions about how this scheme works, especially for shipments already on the way. I want to assure our traders that no qualifying exporter will be left behind.

"From 1 June, SARS is issuing origin certificates retrospectively to cater for qualifying goods that were shipped or cleared after 1 May 2026, so they can still benefit fully from the zero tariffs," Makhubu said.

This measure, the revenue collector said in a statement, confirms its commitment to "providing clarity and certainty while making the movement of goods easy and seamless [and]...to facilitate legitimate trade and protect South Africa's customs system".

"As an interim measure, exporters can lodge security with China's customs administration in the absence of a certificate of origin. This security will be released upon the lodging of a valid certificate of origin obtained from SARS in respect of qualifying goods.

"Exporters are reminded that not all goods qualify for China's zero-tariff arrangement: some remain subject to tariff-rates or quotas and specific conditions. Zero-tariff treatment depends strictly on meeting the Rules of Origin and presenting a valid SARS Certificate of Origin.

"Exporters must confirm eligibility with their trading partners in China, maintain proper origin documentation, and stay up to date with SARS processes. Only fully compliant shipments will qualify, making careful preparation essential to avoid delays or disqualification," SARS further stated.

For purposes of the verification of the issued certificates, contact rulesoforigin@sars.gov.za.

Exporters requiring assistance can also contact SARS at rulesoforigin@sars.gov.za for guidance on the new arrangement.