South Africa: President Ramaphosa Receives Second Madlanga Commission Interim Report

31 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the second interim report of the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, known as the Madlanga Commission.

The commission was established to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025 relating to criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

"President Ramaphosa will study the latest report while the commission continues its proceedings.

"President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for the interim report as well as his expectation that the commission will, as part of its terms of reference, refer actions thought to be criminal acts for prosecution," the Presidency said.

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