Somalia: Somali Army Kills Senior Al-Shabaab Commander in Lower Shabelle Operation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's national army has killed two members of the militant group Al-Shabaab, including a senior commander, during a planned military operation in the Hanti Wadaag area of the Lower Shabelle region, the government said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Somalia's Ministry of Defence, troops targeted and killed a commander identified as Abu Cabdalla, who was accused of playing a key role in organizing and directing Al-Shabaab activities in Lower Shabelle.

The ministry said the commander had been involved for an extended period in planning and carrying out operations that threatened the security of local communities in the region.

The operation also killed Abu Cabdalla's personal bodyguard, with security forces successfully completing the mission, the statement added.

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Officials described the slain commander as one of the group's important figures in the area, responsible for coordinating militant activities and supporting Al-Shabaab's operations across parts of Lower Shabelle.

The Defence Ministry said the raid formed part of ongoing efforts by the Somali National Army to target the group's leadership and fighters, weaken its operational capabilities, and disrupt attacks against civilians.

The ministry and military command reiterated that operations against Al-Shabaab would continue as part of broader efforts to strengthen security, stability and public safety across Somalia.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group, has waged a long-running campaign against the Somali government and its international partners, despite sustained military offensives in several regions of the country.