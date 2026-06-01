Uganda: Kasese Enforces Rainwater Harvesting to Curb Storm Water Runoff

Kasese Municipality has directed all homeowners to install rainwater harvesting systems before the end of August 2026 as part of efforts to address the growing challenge of floods, soil erosion and infrastructure damage caused by storm water runoff.

The directive, which aligns with the National Building Standards Codes 2019, comes as authorities raise concern over the increasing impact of heavy rains that continue to disrupt infrastructure and settlements in different parts of the municipality--particularly in low-lying and rapidly urbanising areas.

For years, the rainy season in Kasese has been associated with destructive flooding, with heavy downpours leaving behind deep gullies that swallow sections of roads, threaten residential areas, and damage drainage channels and bridges. The recurring destruction has forced government and local authorities to spend heavily on rehabilitation works, including road reconstruction and restoration of drainage infrastructure.

According to municipal authorities, rapid urbanisation and increased construction activities have significantly increased the volume of rainwater runoff from rooftops. Many buildings have been constructed without proper rainwater harvesting systems, causing large volumes of water to flow directly into roads and drainage channels during storms.

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Speaking to this reporter, Evelyn Mugume, the Senior Environment Officer for Kasese Municipality, said the municipality has embarked on strict enforcement of the Green Building Code to address the growing environmental challenge.

"We are experiencing increasing cases of storm water runoff from rooftops, which contributes to flooding, soil erosion and the destruction of public infrastructure. Property owners must install rainwater harvesting systems as required by law to help manage this water and reduce its impact on the environment," Mugume said.

She noted that uncontrolled runoff has contributed to the formation and expansion of gullies in several parts of the municipality, increasing the cost of infrastructure repairs and mitigation efforts by government.

"The money being spent on repairing roads, drainage channels and gullies can be reduced if residents embrace rainwater harvesting. This is not only about compliance but also about environmental protection and sustainable water management," she added.

Under Section 183, Subsection 7 of the National Building Standards Codes 2019, every house owner or occupier is required to install a rainwater harvesting system for storage or underground recharge.

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Municipal authorities say the enforcement is expected to reduce pressure on drainage systems, minimise flooding risks, and promote household-level water conservation.

Residents have been urged to comply with the directive before the August 2026 deadline as the municipality intensifies efforts to strengthen climate resilience and reduce the destructive effects of heavy rains and environmental degradation.