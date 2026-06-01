South Africa: Ramaphosa Impeachment Panel Sits for First Time - South African News Briefs - June 1, 2026

Ramaphosa Impeachment Panel Sits for First Time

For the first time in South Africa’s democratic history, a parliamentary committee established to consider the impeachment of a sitting president will meet, reports EWN. The 31-member committee will only have one order of business: to elect a chairperson. It was established a week ago, after the Constitutional Court in May compelled Parliament to consider allegations of misconduct against President Cyril Ramaphosa. This follows events that unfolded at his Phala Phala farm in 2020 following the theft of more than US$500,000 that had been stuffed in a couch.

Fuel Costs Hit Joburg Metrobus Operations

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Johannesburg’s Metrobus is set to reduce its services due to financial constraints and the rise in diesel costs, reports SABC News. The transport provider said years of budget cuts, combined with higher fuel costs, have made it difficult to maintain normal services. The changes will include fewer off-peak buses on selected routes and reduced trips during periods of low passenger demand. Commuters have been encouraged to check updated schedules and route information on the Metrobus website or at bus depots and terminals.

Johannesburg Water Systems Recover After Maintenance Work

Johannesburg Water has said that its systems are gradually recovering as infrastructure maintenance work continues across the city, reports EWN. Water supply has already been restored in areas such as the Johannesburg CBD, South Hills and Crown Gardens. Water tankers are still being sent to affected communities, with hospitals, clinics and old-age homes receiving priority support. However, residents in higher-lying parts of Midrand continue to face supply interruptions. The utility says teams are monitoring reservoir levels and adjusting systems to improve recovery, while urging residents to use water sparingly as storage facilities refill.

More South African news