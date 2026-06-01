South Africa: Bafana's World Cup Trip Delayed By US Visa Hold-Up

South Africa's Fifa World Cup departure has been pushed back a day after visa issues disrupted travel plans for the squad and staff, sports minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana were scheduled to fly by charter to their training base in Pachuca, Mexico on Sunday, but the trip was delayed while the South African Football Association (SAFA) finalised documentation.

McKenzie said all players have now received their US transit visas, though the assistant coach, team doctor, head of security and one analyst are still awaiting clearance.

The charter is now set to leave on Monday.

The minister criticised SAFA, calling the situation "embarrassing and grossly unfair" to the players and coaches, saying "we are being made to look like fools."

SAFA acknowledged the delay was due to "challenges regarding visas" and scheduled an emergency meeting to address the matter.

Coach Hugo Broos had wanted to arrive in Mexico by 1 June to help the squad recover from jetlag and adjust to altitude.

Pachuca sits 2432 metres above sea level, roughly 680 metres higher than Johannesburg.

South Africa open their World Cup campaign in Mexico City on 11 June, their first appearance since hosting in 2010.

They play a final warm-up against Jamaica on Friday, before Group A matches against the Czech Republic in Atlanta on 18 June and South Korea in Monterrey on 24 June.