Africa: All of Africa Today - June 1, 2026

Polls Open in Ethiopia General Election Amid Raging Conflicts

Polls have opened in Ethiopia's general election as conflict rages in parts of the country, meaning many people will not be able to vote. More than 54 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots on June 1, 2026. Election materials have been distributed nationwide following weeks of campaigning and public debates. Officials and security personnel have completed final preparations at around 52,000 polling stations. More than 10,000 candidates from 42 political parties are contesting the election, which is being closely watched both locally and internationally due to Ethiopia's regional influence and geopolitical importance. Voting is set to begin at 6:00 a.m. across the country.

WHO Chief Says Community Trust Key to Halting Rare Ebola Strain

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WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that community trust will be key to containing the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring Uganda. Speaking in Bunia, the epicentre of the outbreak, Tedros said the importance of listening to local communities and encouraging early treatment as health teams battle the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which currently has no approved vaccine or treatment. More than 900 suspected cases and over 200 suspected deaths have been reported in the DRC, while confirmed cases have also been recorded in Uganda. WHO and its partners are expanding response efforts, including increasing testing capacity and supporting healthcare services, while urging communities to remain vigilant and seek medical care early.

Kenya Confirms No Ebola Cases After 16 Tests Negative

Kenya's government has said there are currently no confirmed Ebola cases in the country after all 16 suspected cases tested negative. Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki said surveillance systems are functioning effectively and have enabled rapid testing and response to potential threats. The announcement comes amid increased regional vigilance following Ebola outbreaks in parts of East and Central Africa, with authorities intensifying screening at entry points and health facilities while urging the public to maintain hygiene and report any suspected symptoms.

Nigerian Ex-Military Chief and Wife Kidnapped in Katsina

A retired Nigerian army Major General, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife have been kidnapped by armed men in Katsina state, north-west Nigeria, the military has confirmed. Abubakar, a former military spokesperson, was abducted on Saturday while travelling to attend a wedding, with his driver reportedly escaping despite being injured. Security forces say efforts are underway to rescue the couple, amid ongoing insecurity in the region where armed bandit groups frequently carry out kidnappings, cattle rustling and attacks on rural communities. The incident comes just days after another deadly attack in Katsina that left at least 16 people dead, underscoring persistent violence despite government efforts to curb abductions and discourage ransom payments.

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UN Reports Sharp Global Surge in Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

A UN report has revealed a sharp global rise in conflict-related sexual violence, with nearly 10,000 verified cases recorded in 2025, more than double the previous year. Releasing the findings, Special Representative Pramila Patten said rape, sexual slavery, forced marriage, trafficking and abductions are being used as weapons of war, torture and political repression across 21 conflict-affected countries. The report found women and girls remain the primary targets, though men, boys and LGBTQI+ individuals are also affected, often in detention or conflict settings. It also warned that insecurity, displacement, restricted humanitarian access and funding shortages are worsening the crisis and limiting support for survivors.