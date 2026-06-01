Uganda: UPDF Female Soldiers in Somalia Urged to Pursue Personal and Professional Growth

Uganda Contingent Administration Officer serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Colonel Hamza Kasajja, has urged female Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers to set clear personal and professional goals aimed at improving their careers and livelihoods.

Col Kasajja made the remarks while addressing female UPDF personnel deployed in Mogadishu, emphasising the importance of self-development, financial discipline, and long-term planning alongside their military responsibilities.

"Have a clear aspiration and look for ways of improving yourself. Many people are benefiting from farming and business. Save some money and invest so that you improve your livelihood," he said.

He further encouraged the soldiers to prioritise education and embrace technology, noting that both the Government of Uganda and the UPDF are increasingly creating opportunities for women in leadership and participation in international peace support operations.

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Speaking at the same engagement, the Contingent Political Commissar, Maj. Jackson Mazingo, praised the female soldiers for their discipline and professionalism in the mission area, saying their contribution remains vital to the success of operations in Somalia.

"Your efforts are important to the success of this mission. Continue maintaining discipline and working hard for the restoration of peace and stability in Somalia," he said.

The Contingent Gender Officer, Lt Collins Awino, also emphasised professionalism, integrity, and strong work ethic as key pillars for career advancement and operational effectiveness within military service.

The engagement is part of ongoing efforts by the Uganda Contingent to empower female personnel, improve welfare, and strengthen their role in peace support operations under AUSSOM.