Africa: Dismas Athanasi - Youngest Player, Top Scorer and Chasing History With Tanzania U-17 Afcon Final

At just 14, Dismas Shida Athanasi has become one of the standout stories of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026.

The Tanzania attacking midfielder is the youngest player at the tournament and has also emerged as one of its leading scorers, with three goals helping the Serengeti Boys reach their first CAF youth final.

Tanzania will face Senegal in Tuesday's final at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with a first continental title at this level now within reach.

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For Athanasi, the journey has been built on talent, trust, teamwork and belief in a process that began long before Morocco 2026.

Ahead of the final, he spoke exclusively to CAFOnline.com about handling pressure, his admiration for Eden Hazard, Tanzania's historic run, and why he is focused on the team before anything else.

Below is the full interview:

CAFOnline.com: Dismas, you are only 14 years old, yet you are playing in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. How does that feel?

I am very happy because this is my first CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and, as a young player, to play in the final is a big moment in history for me.

CAFOnline.com: You are the youngest player at this tournament and also one of its biggest stars. Do you feel pressure because of that, or do you simply enjoy playing football?

I do not feel pressure because I love playing football. I also do not play for myself alone. I play to help the team win, and that is what makes me enjoy football even more.

CAFOnline.com: Tanzania have reached the final of a CAF youth competition for the first time. What does this achievement mean to you, your teammates and the people back home?

I am very happy that we have reached the final. This achievement is not only for the players, but for the whole nation.

I want to thank the Tanzania Football Federation because they prepared us well. I also thank all Tanzanians because they have been praying for us. The staff and players have fought together to chase this dream, and now the dream has become successful for us and for the country.

CAFOnline.com: When the tournament started, did you honestly believe Tanzania could go all the way to the final?

Yes, I believed it because we prepared well and trusted the process. I believed we could play in the final.

CAFOnline.com: You have scored three important goals in this tournament, including one against Mozambique and two against Algeria. Which of those goals means the most to you, and why?

I want to thank my teammates and the staff because we play with unity. When I score, it is not only for me. It is for the team and for the nation.

As an attacking midfielder, it is my job to score and help the team. When we win games, we can become champions.

CAFOnline.com: What was going through your mind during the quarter-final against Algeria, especially after scoring twice in such a dramatic match?

I felt very happy because I helped my team and my country reach the semi-finals. That was our target.

CAFOnline.com: Tanzania have won two knockout matches on penalties, against Algeria and Egypt. What does that say about the mentality of this team?

I want to thank the staff because they have helped us in every part of the game, including penalties. It shows that we have a good mentality and that we are ready to chase our dream in every situation on match day.

CAFOnline.com: Your coach and teammates have trusted you despite your age. What have they told you during this tournament to help you stay confident?

It is true that they trust me. The staff always tell me to play freely, but also to follow instructions and enjoy football.

They tell me not to try to do something too special, but to play my football because I can become the best player. My teammates also help me on the pitch. When I am down, they lift me up and make me feel comfortable. I think I have done well so far.

CAFOnline.com: People watching you say you can play as a centre-forward and also from wide positions. Which role do you enjoy most, and what kind of player do you want to become?

I am ready to play in any position on the pitch. I like to play as an attacking midfielder, but as a young player I can also play in different attacking positions. That is why people say I am versatile.

CAFOnline.com: At 14, many boys are still dreaming of moments like this. Who helped you most in your journey from childhood football to playing on this continental stage?

I want to thank the Tanzania Football Federation. They took me from Francis Foundation Academy and have been with me for four years now.

The TFF has helped me learn how to play football during these four years. It has been a process. I have played in many tournaments, including the African Schools Football Championship, where we became champions in Ghana. The TFF has really helped me.

CAFOnline.com: Who was your football hero when you were growing up, and is there any striker or winger you try to learn from?

My football hero was Eden Hazard, and I have learned from him. But as a young player, I believe I can become even better by continuing to learn new things in football.

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CAFOnline.com: Several people are already talking about your future and possible interest from European clubs. How do you stay focused and avoid distractions?

I do not listen to outside noise because my team and I have our goals. Maybe after the tournament I can think about the future because I have a dream to play for a big club in Europe. But for now, the team comes first.

CAFOnline.com: You will face Senegal in the final, a team known for strength, discipline and producing top young players. What kind of match are you expecting?

It is a final, so it will not be easy. But we also have a good team. We will follow the coach's instructions and try to win the game.

CAFOnline.com: What would it mean for you personally to help Tanzania win the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON title for the first time?

It would be a big moment in history for me and for the nation because this is my first CAF U-17 AFCON. To win it would mean a lot.

CAFOnline.com: When young children in Tanzania and across Africa watch you in this final, what message do you want your story to give them?

I want to tell them to trust the process and work hard to chase their dreams. They must believe in themselves and know that they can do it. We also need to pray because God is above everything.