Africa: Tanzania's Historic Road to the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon Final

Tanzania will play in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after completing one of the most remarkable runs of the Morocco 2026 tournament.

The Serengeti Boys will face Senegal in Tuesday's final at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time.

Their place in the final was confirmed on Thursday after a tense 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Egypt following a goalless semi-final draw in Rabat.

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It was another display of courage, discipline and composure from a Tanzanian side that has grown from tournament surprise package into genuine title contender.

For Tanzania, the achievement is historic. They had already secured qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, but reaching the continental final has taken their campaign to another level and given East African football one of its proudest youth football moments.

Their semi-final against Egypt was a tight and tactical contest, with neither side able to create many clear chances over 90 minutes.

Egypt came closest late in the second half when Daniel Tamer's powerful effort was well saved by Tanzania goalkeeper Haji Abdallah, while Malek Amr also made an important stop to keep Egypt in the match.

With the score still goalless at full-time, the contest went to penalties, where Tanzania again showed the mental strength that has defined their knockout campaign.

They converted four of their five spot-kicks to beat Egypt 4-3 and reach the final for the first time in their history.

The victory followed another dramatic penalty shootout success in the quarter-finals, when Tanzania eliminated Algeria after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

That match was one of the most entertaining games of the tournament, with the Serengeti Boys refusing to give up despite being tested by a strong Algerian side.

Tanzania held their nerve from the spot, converting all their penalties while Algeria missed one, to seal a famous win and confirm their status as one of the biggest stories of the competition.

Their run had started with a strong group-stage campaign in which they topped Group C with six points after recording two wins and one defeat.

The Serengeti Boys impressed with their attacking approach, energy and belief, scoring freely and showing that they were not in Morocco simply to compete, but to make a statement.

Dynamic winger Abel Josiah, goalkeeper Abrahman Nassoro and captain Kassim Juma have been central to the campaign, giving Tanzania pace, defensive strength and leadership.

Coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu has also played a major role in the team's progress, building a side that combines attacking confidence with tactical discipline.

His players have shown maturity beyond their years, especially in the pressure moments of the knockout rounds.

Tanzania's path to the final has not only been about results. It has also underlined the growing potential of youth football in East Africa, a region where success at this level has often been rare.

Their final opponents, Senegal, reached the title match after defeating hosts Morocco 7-6 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the other semi-final.

Senegal took the lead through Mouhamed Wagne before Morocco equalised deep into stoppage time through Ismail El Aoud. Goalkeeper Assane Sarr then emerged as the hero of the shootout as the Young Lions of Teranga silenced the home crowd in Rabat.

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The final now brings together Tanzania's historic rise and Senegal's growing reputation as one of Africa's strongest producers of young football talent.

For Tanzania, Tuesday's final is a chance to complete a fairytale journey by winning their first TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON title.

For Senegal, it is another opportunity to underline their quality at continental youth level.

Whatever happens at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Tanzania's Serengeti Boys have already made history. Now they have one more match to turn a remarkable campaign into a continental triumph.

Final - TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON Morocco 2026

Tuesday, 2 June 2026

Tanzania v Senegal

Venue: Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat

Kick-off: 20:00 local time