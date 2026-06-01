South Africa: Why SA's 'Historic R1bn Mandrax' Bust May Just Be a Whole Lot of Hype

Border authorities recently intercepted chemicals used for making Mandrax. They say the consignment is worth R1bn, but some believe this figure is inflated. The interception, while hailed as a breakthrough, is one of several that show how South Africa is an established drug manufacturing hub and conduit.

It has been hailed as a massive moment in South Africa's fight against illicit drugs, and a political party has even claimed bragging rights.

But is it as significant as it has been made out to be? Let's take a look.

On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, a truck was intercepted at the Beitbridge Border Post while travelling from Malawi to South Africa.

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While it was being scanned, an anomaly was picked up. The truck was dismantled over eight hours, leading to the discovery of a hidden compartment. Concealed inside were rectangular bundles containing methaqualone, used to make Mandrax.

Three suspects were arrested. The DA took to social media, saying: "The DA is securing our borders, protecting all our communities."

The party's Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber also lauded the interception.

The Border Management Authority has just achieved what is likely the single biggest breakthrough against the drug trade in South African history, by intercepting a consignment at Beitbridge valued at nearly R1 billion. (You read that right).Yesterday, an intelligence-driven... pic.twitter.com/uRSxLbxj0E-- Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) May 28, 2026

On Thursday, he issued a statement saying: "The Border Management Authority (BMA) has just achieved what is likely the single biggest...