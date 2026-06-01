South Africa: The Tjommie Smart Geyser System - - Your Questions Answered

As Nelson Mandela Bay rolls out smart geyser technology, readers raised questions about what it means for households, particularly those with solar power or alternative heating systems. We asked the company behind the Tjommie device to respond to the most common concerns.

Following Daily Maverick's report on the compulsory roll-out of Tjommie smart geyser devices in Nelson Mandela Bay, readers sent in dozens of questions about how the technology works, whether it is necessary for homes with solar power, who is allowed to install it and what data it collects.

Tjommie is a smart geyser management system that connects directly to a home's distribution board. It monitors hot water availability, learns household usage patterns, and can remotely switch geysers on and off to shift demand away from peak periods when pressure on the national grid is highest.

We put the most common questions to Ignus du Toit, the CEO of Escoteck and Neura, the company behind the technology.

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Read more How Nelson Mandela Bay's 'Tjommie' smart geyser device could help stabilise national grid May 24, 2026 Question: In a household that operates entirely on solar power, where the geyser runs according to a schedule set in the solar system, would a Tjommie device still be required?

Answer: If a household's solar PV system and geyser control is set up in such a way that the geyser charges only during sunshine hours, a Tjommie is not strictly necessary.

Q: I...