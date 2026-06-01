South Africa: SA's Double Defeat - - Smoking Up, Vaping Left Unchecked

As the world marks World No Tobacco Day on May 31, South Africa continues to buck the global trend as the number of smokers increases and as many as two-thirds of high school learners may already be seriously dependent on nicotine.

Every year, on 31 May, the world observes World No Tobacco Day. It is a reminder that tobacco still causes about seven million premature deaths globally each year. Behind every one of those deaths is a family left wondering why their loved one could not stop smoking in time. The answer almost always comes back to the same thing: addiction.

Nicotine is highly addictive. Some studies suggest that it rivals heroin. Most people who have quit smoking will testify that it was very difficult to do so. Many others have tried but have been unsuccessful.

This year's World No Tobacco Day campaign, Unmasking the Appeal, poses an uncomfortable question: How does an industry that loses millions of customers to premature death every year keep recruiting their replacements? The answer, increasingly, is by targeting young people.

Global progress partly undone

The world is winning the fight against combustible tobacco. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 20% of people aged 15 and older used tobacco products in 2025, down from about 30% in 2000. This is the result of concerted efforts to "denormalise" smoking. Most countries have banned tobacco advertising and sponsorship, passed laws preventing smoking in indoor...