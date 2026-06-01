South Africa: SA's Healthcare System Treats Schizophrenia As a Crisis, Not a Recovery Journey

opinion

The healthcare system and deep-rooted societal stigma are failing patients.

When a patient is diagnosed with a lifelong physical illness like diabetes or a visual impairment, the South African healthcare system triggers a formulaic network of care, and society generally responds with sympathy.

A schizophrenia diagnosis forces patients and their families on a radically different path. For most South Africans living with the condition, state intervention is restricted to the acute ward. Once the hospital doors close, the institutional safety net vanishes.

The World Health Organization characterises schizophrenia as a condition that causes psychosis and carries a profound burden of disability. Though less prevalent than other mental health conditions, it affects roughly 24 million people worldwide. Local data remains severely limited, but a benchmark 2006 study estimated that 1% of the South African population is affected.

In the face of this, a staggering 86% of SA's public mental health expenditure is swallowed by in-patient care, with nearly half of that concentrated in specialised psychiatric hospitals. Yet, despite this significant investment, nearly one in four mental health patients is readmitted within a mere three months of discharge.

Professor Laila Asmal, a psychiatrist and researcher at Stellenbosch University, maintains that this "revolving door" rate is not a clinical mystery; it is a...