Uganda: Bishop Katumba Condemns MPs' Alleged Reliance On Witchcraft, Urges Integrity in Leadership

Retired Bishop of West Buganda, Henry Katumba Tamale, has strongly condemned politicians who allegedly rely on witchcraft and sorcery to gain political power, warning that such practices erode genuine leadership and contradict faith-based values.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service organised by Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa at St. Luke Church in Nabweru, Bishop Katumba expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend among some Members of Parliament who seek spiritual assistance from witchdoctors while publicly professing faith.

"Some leaders have abandoned trust in God and instead put their faith in witchcraft and sorcery. These are not people serving the living God, and citizens should not entrust them with leadership," Bishop Katumba said.

The bishop lamented that some politicians swear oaths of office using the Bible or Quran, yet allegedly rely on witchcraft practices to secure and maintain political power.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is unfortunate that leaders hold holy books while taking their oaths, but later place their confidence in witchcraft. Leadership should be guided by faith, truth and service to the people," he added.

The thanksgiving event brought together political leaders, religious figures, and residents from across Nansana Municipality, reflecting both a spiritual gathering and a platform for political reflection.

During the event, Nabweru South Chairperson Dorothy Nankya urged MP Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa to remain focused on serving his constituents despite political pressures.

"The people of Nansana entrusted you with leadership because they believe in your ability to serve them. Remain committed to addressing their concerns and improving their welfare," Nankya said.

Senior National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Rina Zedriga also cautioned against corruption in public office, stressing the importance of integrity in leadership.

"Corruption destroys public trust and weakens institutions. Stand by the truth and avoid any actions that may compromise the confidence people have placed in you," Dr. Zedriga advised.

In his remarks, MP Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa thanked residents for their continued support and pledged to fulfil the promises made during his campaign.

"I will work tirelessly to implement the commitments I made to the people of Nansana. My priority is to be a voice for the oppressed and ensure that the concerns of ordinary citizens are heard," Zambaali said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The thanksgiving service was attended by several NUP leaders, Members of Parliament including John Bosco Sserunkuuma, and other local leaders, underscoring a message of unity and renewed commitment to public service.