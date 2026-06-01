Namibia: The Architecture of Empowerment - Why 50 Years in Namibia Has Taught Us to Invest in People, Not Just Projects

opinion

Development is never accidental. It is built through deliberate investment in people, communities and the systems that allow societies to grow sustainably over time.

When the Rössing Foundation was established in 1978, Namibia faced deep developmental inequalities. Access to education, vocational training and economic opportunity remained limited for many communities, particularly in rural areas. Yet even in those early years, the foundation was guided by a simple but powerful belief: lasting national progress begins with empowering people.

Nearly five decades later, that belief continues to shape the foundation's work. The story of the foundation is closely connected to Namibia's own journey toward resilience, inclusion and sustainable development. Over the years, the organisation has adapted alongside the country's changing needs while remaining committed to community empowerment, education and long-term development impact.

In its earliest years, the foundation focused heavily on adult literacy, english language instruction and vocational skills training. These programmes opened opportunities for many Namibians seeking economic participation, self-reliance and dignity through education and

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work. The strong response to these initiatives revealed a growing demand for accessible learning opportunities across the country.

As demand expanded, the foundation recognised that development could not remain concentrated in urban centres alone. Regional education hubs and mobile training units were introduced to reach underserved and remote communities. Bringing learning directly into

communities became an important step toward ensuring broader and more inclusive access to opportunity.

Over time, it also became increasingly clear that sustainable development required a more holistic approach. Education alone could not thrive in communities facing food insecurity, drought and limited livelihood opportunities.

This understanding led the foundation to

strengthen its involvement in agricultural development and rural empowerment initiatives.

Through institutions such as the Brakwater Agricultural Training Centre and the Okashana Agricultural Training Centre, communal farmers received practical training in crop production, livestock management, water-point maintenance and sustainable agricultural practices.

These programmes contributed to improved food security while strengthening livelihoods and community resilience in rural Namibia.

One of the foundation's most significant agricultural contributions emerged during the severe droughts of the early 1980s, when the drought-resistant Okashana No 1 and No 2 mahangu varieties were introduced. Decades later, these climate-resilient crops continue to support households across northern Namibia, demonstrating how locally grounded innovation can create long-term impact far beyond the crisis it was initially designed to address.

Following Namibia's independence in 1990, the country entered a new developmental era that required organisations to evolve alongside shifting national priorities. For the foundation, this period demanded resilience, adaptability and stronger partnerships.

Programmes increasingly focused on sustainability, livelihoods, environmental management and long-term community

The foundation also played an important role in supporting community-based natural resource management initiatives alongside government and conservation partners. These efforts empowered communities to participate in the sustainable management of natural

resources while strengthening economic opportunities linked to conservation and environmental stewardship.

Namibia's conservancy model has since gained international recognition as an example of balancing conservation with community development.

As the global economy evolved, the foundation increasingly recognised the growing importance of science, technology and innovation in shaping future opportunities.

Strengthening education systems, particularly in mathematics, science and english, became a major focus area.

Through mobile science laboratories, maths and science centres, teacher development programmes and pupil support initiatives, the foundation contributed toward improving educational access and outcomes for learners in underserved schools and rural communities.

These interventions aimed not only to strengthen academic performance but also to prepare young Namibians for a rapidly changing and increasingly digital world.

At the same time, the foundation continued expanding its understanding of inclusive development. Sustainable progress cannot be achieved if vulnerable and marginalised groups remain excluded from opportunity.empowerment.

In recent years, programmes supporting women-led cooperatives, small-scale miners, water infrastructure rehabilitation, youth scholarships and assistive technologies for pupils with disabilities have continued strengthening livelihoods and community resilience across Namibia.

What nearly fifty years has taught us most clearly is that sustainable development cannot be achieved in isolation. Partnerships remain fundamental to meaningful and lasting impact.

Collaboration with government ministries, development agencies, educational institutions, conservation organisations, communities and private sector partners has consistently strengthened the foundation's ability to respond to Namibia's evolving developmental needs.

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Today, Namibia continues to face complex challenges, including climate change, youth unemployment, economic inequality and rapidly changing workforce demands. These realities require adaptive and forward-looking approaches to development. Yet while the context may continue to evolve, one principle remains unchanged: empowered communities are the foundation of a stronger and more resilient Namibia.

As we approach nearly five decades of service, the foundation's legacy is not measured solely through infrastructure, programmes or milestones. It is reflected in people -- the pupils who became professionals, the communities that gained access to opportunity and the individuals whose lives were transformed through education, training, partnerships and support.

The work of community development is never truly complete. It evolves alongside each new generation and each new challenge.

For the Rössing Foundation, the commitment remains clear: to continue investing in people, strengthening communities and contributing toward a future where every Namibian has the opportunity to learn, thrive and participate meaningfully in the country's development journey.

- Chris Movirongo is the chief executive of the Rössing Foundation