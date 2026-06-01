South Africa: Anti-Immigrant Group Vows No Violence On Deadline Day

· Nkosikhona Ndabandaba says the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa will not lead to violence or looting.

· Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has promised tougher border controls after drugs worth more than R1-billion were seized at Beitbridge.

Anti-illegal immigration groups say their 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa will not turn violent.

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Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba, leader of the Insizwa Ngobunsizwa Development Foundation, said there would be no looting or attacks.

His foundation is working with March and March against illegal immigration.

"We will be showing the government that we are a peaceful group of people, and there will be no looting as we lead one million men," said Ndabandaba.

He spoke on Sunday as pressure grows on government to tighten South Africa's borders and act against undocumented migration.

Ndabandaba said he welcomed some of the steps announced by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber after a major drug bust at the Beitbridge border.

Schreiber said officials had seized contraband worth more than R1-billion.

"The time for our borders to be a free-for-all is over," said Schreiber.

The Border Management Authority also announced plans to use new technology at the borders.

The system will include facial recognition and electronic traveller checks to help detect undocumented migrants entering South Africa.

Ndabandaba said he believed government was finally taking the issue seriously.

"I can confirm and take you into my confidence that the government is doing something about the issue of illegal immigration," he said.

But he admitted that expecting every undocumented migrant to leave the country by 30 June was not realistic.

He said those who can leave voluntarily should do so.

He also called on African countries whose citizens are in South Africa illegally to help evacuate them safely before the deadline.

Ndabandaba said the campaign was aimed at forcing government to act, not at attacking foreign nationals.

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He said the movement would be peaceful and would show that communities want firm action without chaos.