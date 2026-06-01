South Africa: Police Seize 16 Guns and Arrest 36 Suspects

Funda ngesiZuluBy Palesa Matlala

· Police seized 16 unlicensed firearms, 810 rounds of ammunition and illegal mining equipment during operations across Gauteng.

· The arrests form part of Operation Prosper, a joint police and military campaign targeting gang violence and illegal mining networks.

Police and soldiers have tightened the net on gangs and illegal miners in Gauteng, arresting 36 suspects and seizing 16 illegal firearms.

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The arrests were made during Operation Prosper, a joint operation by the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force.

The intelligence-driven operation is targeting gang violence and illegal mining across the West Rand, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers also confiscated 810 rounds of live ammunition during operations conducted between 25 and 31 May 2026.

Police also seized equipment linked to illegal mining activities, including phendukas, gas cylinders, generators and steel pot crushers.

Nevhuhulwi said the operation is aimed at disrupting criminal networks and restoring stability in communities affected by gang crime and illegal mining.

"The operations are intelligence-driven and ongoing, with SAPS acting as the lead agency and the SANDF deployed as a force multiplier," she said.

Police said all operations are being carried out within the law and with respect for human rights.

Authorities believe illegal mining and gang activities continue to fuel crime and violence in several parts of Gauteng.

Nevhuhulwi said law enforcement teams will remain on the ground as part of ongoing efforts to remove illegal firearms, arrest suspects and dismantle criminal operations.

Police have called on communities to help by reporting criminal activity.

Residents can report information to their nearest police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send anonymous tip-offs through the MySAPS App.

Police said community support remains vital in the fight against crime and in making neighbourhoods safer.