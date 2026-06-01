South Africa: Flood Victims Get Food Relief After Cape Town Storm

· More than 3,600 flood victims across Khayelitsha's 12 wards will receive food parcels after storms left many families struggling to survive.

· Residents welcomed the donations but warned that flooding will keep destroying lives until permanent solutions are put in place.

Flood victims in Khayelitsha have welcomed food parcels after recent storms left many families with damaged homes and ruined belongings.

The donations will benefit residents across all 12 wards in the township, with 300 people in each ward receiving support.

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Nokuzola Bitshana, an unemployed mother of four, said the floods caused major damage to her three-room shack.

"The storm damaged our shack and many of our belongings. Water was everywhere. We need to replace things like our fridge and buy building materials to fix the damage," she said.

Bitshana survives on her children's social grants and said the food parcels would help her stretch her limited income.

"The food will make a big difference because I can now use the money I would have spent on groceries for other urgent needs," she said.

Another resident, Likhona Mgayi, said the donation came at the right time.

The mother of two works as a domestic worker three days a week and said rising food prices have made life difficult.

"The food will help us until month-end. We are grateful, but we need a permanent solution because flooding keeps destroying our homes. If another storm comes, this food could be ruined too," she said.

The food parcels were donated by the Ndithini Leon Tyhido Foundation in partnership with Spar Mandela Park and SuperSpar Khayelitsha Mall.

Foundation executive member Ndithini Tyhido said he could not ignore the suffering of residents.

"Seeing people lose their belongings and struggle after the floods pushed us to act. We approached Spar and they immediately agreed to help," he said.

Tyhido said the foundation has been supporting communities for years, even when it was not publicised.

"We know the pain and stress that floods bring. We will continue helping where we can. The food may not reach everyone, but ward councillors helped identify the families who were hit the hardest," he said.

SuperSpar Khayelitsha Mall manager Abongile Kango said the store wanted to give back to the community that supports it.

"We are here because of the people of Khayelitsha. When they are in need, we want them to know we will stand with them," he said.