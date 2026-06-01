Tunisia: Tap Exclusive - President Kais Saïed in Ariana Vows to Meet Tunisians' Expectations

Tunis, May 31 — President of Kaïs Saïed visited the Ariana Governorate on Sunday evening in an unannounced visit, during which he met with a number of citizens in different areas of the governorate and listened to their concerns, in the presence of the regional governor.

In an exclusive statement to TAP news agency, the Head of State said that the visit was part of his commitment to maintaining direct contact with citizens and understanding their concerns, noting that he is keen to meet with people and work to respond to their demands.

He explained that addressing the issues raised "is not about providing individual solutions for specific persons or groups, but rather comprehensive national solutions," adding that work is continuing "day and night" to achieve what he described as the legitimate demands of Tunisians.

The President of the Republic also reaffirmed his commitment to the choices that have been adopted, stressing that efforts will continue to achieve the objectives of the next phase.

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In this regard, he said: "We have chosen to be an echo of the will of the Tunisian people, and we will continue the march and we will make our future with our own hands, no matter what the naysayers say."

In a related context, the Head of State called on officials to fully assume their responsibilities, emphasising that Tunisian youth are capable of taking responsibility and contributing to the management of public affairs in the coming period.

He stated that "whoever broke their promise and was not up to the level of trust and responsibility, there are youth waiting and they will have a place in the near future to achieve their demands, because the will is ironclad and there is no going back on our choices, no matter how much they try to sow doubt by all means... The state is not run through social media posts, or nonsense, or lies... Tunisia is unassailable to them, with its people, frustrating everything they plot against it."

President Kais Saied also stressed that the state is governed through its institutions and laws, reiterating his confidence in the ability of Tunisians to overcome the various challenges.