Uganda: Court Restricts Attendance At Kivumbi Bail Hearing Over Ebola Concerns

The leadership of the International Crimes Division (ICD) Court has agreed with both the defence and prosecution teams to reduce the number of people attending proceedings in the terrorism case involving Muwanga Kivumbi and 23 co-accused persons.

The development was announced by defence lawyer Medard Sseggona, who said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the spread of Ebola and to facilitate the smooth conduct of court proceedings.

According to Sseggona, the judge was unable to commence hearing the bail application because of the large number of people who had gathered inside the courtroom and around the court premises.

"The court leadership, together with both parties, agreed to reduce the numbers present in court as a measure to prevent the spread of Ebola and to enable court business to proceed efficiently," Sseggona said.

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Under the arrangement, court officials and members of the legal teams are verifying and recording the names of individuals expected to stand surety for the 23 accused persons facing terrorism charges.

The exercise is intended to reduce congestion in the courtroom and allow the bail hearing to proceed in an orderly manner.

The accused are seeking bail before the ICD Court in a case arising from incidents that followed the January 2026 presidential elections.

The proceedings have attracted significant public and political interest, drawing supporters, relatives and legal representatives to the court premises.

Security personnel remained deployed around the court as officials implemented the agreed measures and prepared for the continuation of the proceedings.

The court is expected to resume hearing the bail applications once the process of streamlining attendance and identifying sureties has been completed.