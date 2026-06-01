Uganda: Kivumbi Appears Before ICD Court for Bail Hearing in Terrorism Case

Opposition politician Muwanga Kivumbi has appeared before the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court in Kampala for the hearing of his bail application in a terrorism case arising from the aftermath of the January 2026 presidential elections.

Kivumbi, the former Butambala County Member of Parliament, was escorted to court amid heightened public interest in the case.

The proceedings are expected to determine whether he will be granted temporary release as the trial process continues.

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A team of lawyers representing Kivumbi arrived at the court premises ahead of the hearing and confirmed their readiness to proceed.

Among them was defence lawyer Samuel Muyizzi, who said the legal team had filed all the necessary documents in support of the bail application.

"We are ready for the hearing and have filed all the required documents before court," Muyizzi told journalists outside the courtroom.

The case stems from incidents that occurred in the aftermath of the January 2026 presidential elections, a period marked by protests and security operations in several parts of the country.

Prosecutors allege that Kivumbi was involved in activities amounting to terrorism. He has consistently denied the allegations.

Supporters, political allies and members of the public gathered around the court premises awaiting the outcome of the bail application, underscoring the significant public and political interest surrounding the case.

Security personnel maintained a visible presence around the court as proceedings got underway.

The court is expected to hear submissions from both the defence and prosecution before making a determination on whether Kivumbi should be released on bail pending trial.

Further details are expected as the hearing progresses.