Uganda: Kisizi Hospital Gets New Board

The Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, has appointed Dr Madard Bitekyerezo as Chairperson and Isaac Atukunda as Vice Chairperson of the Church of Uganda Kisizi Hospital Board of Governors.

The appointments were approved by the diocesan synod and confirmed in a statement issued by the Diocese. The new board will serve a four-year term.

Other members appointed to the Board include Jolly Mashaija, Canon Benson Turamye, Patrick Muhangi, Rev Capt Jallon Atusinguza, the Archdeacon of Rubirizi Archdeaconry, Dr Dan Mugisha representing the Uganda Medical Bureau, Rukungiri District Health Officer Dr Akasiima Mucunguzi, and North Kigezi Diocese Health Coordinator Dr Edson Masiko.

Speaking to Nile Post, Atukunda, who serves as Deputy Chancellor of North Kigezi Diocese and is a former Secretary of the Uganda Law Society, expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in the new board and pledged to strengthen the hospital's service delivery.

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"We thank our beloved Bishop Onesimus Asiimwe and the synod for putting trust in us, particularly me, to serve in the top leadership of our hospital, Kisizi Hospital. We look forward to adding a brick to its serving capacity for the good of our people in North Kigezi Diocese, Kigezi region and Uganda at large," Atukunda said.

The Hospital Board of Governors is mandated under the Church of Uganda Provincial Policy on Health to oversee the overall management and administration of the hospital.

According to the Diocese, the newly appointed board brings together a broad range of expertise in management, governance and administration, which is expected to support the hospital's continued growth and service delivery.

Established in 1958 by missionary John Sharp and later taken over by North Kigezi Diocese of the Church of Uganda, Kisizi Hospital has grown into one of the leading mission health facilities in the Kigezi sub-region.

The hospital is widely known for providing specialized medical services and remains a key healthcare provider for communities across Kigezi and other parts of Uganda.