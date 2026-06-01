Namibia: The Alligator Strikes

Martin 'The Alligator' Mukungu produced the upset of the year in local boxing when he knocked out Flame Nangolo in the first round to win the WBO Africa junior lightweight title on Saturday night.

Going into the fight, Nangolo was the title holder, with an unbeaten record of 14 fights, while Mukungu had lost two of his 15 pro fights.

Furthermore, Nangolo had comfortably defended his continental title in his last two fights against foreign opponents and was expected to extend his winning streak.

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The Alligator, though, did not follow the script and stunned Nangolo and the packed crowd at the Roman Catholic Hall with an overhand left hook that sent Nangolo crashing to the canvas and out for the count of ten after only one minute and 35 seconds of the first round.

Mukungu had already hurt Nangolo earlier in the fight with another overhand left, and although Nangolo tried to hold on and slow the fight down, he could not stop the marauding Alligator who finished the job off in double quick time.

The crowd watched on in disbelief while Mukungu's camp celebrated as the new WBO African champion was crowned.

"I knew I was going to win the fight - the moment they announced the fight I knew I would win. I've been telling you guys that I'm the alligator. I told you this belt is going to Rundu and I delivered," Mukungu said after the fight.

"I respect Flame and no doubt he will come back. He will go back to the gym, he will work extra hard - he's a good boxer and he's still young. I know, I was also down, but I got back up and here I am today," he added.

Mukungu's trainer and promoter, Nestor Tobias, says he believed from the start that Mukungu could win the fight.

"I knew it would be a good fight. Mukungu is a superior fighter, he can box and he can punch, and of course we know Flame is a very sneaky guy, but he was never tested," he says.

"Now Mukungu just opened a door for himself, to fight for bigger fights and to qualify to fight for the world title. Such a regional title fight gives you an opportunity to get a better rating in the world," he adds.

Nangolo's coach and promoter, Imms Moses, was gracious in defeat.

"Last night did not go the way we hoped, but that is boxing - a sport of courage, sacrifice and warriors willing to test themselves at the highest level. We would like to congratulate Martin Mukungu on his victory and commend him and his team for their performance inside the ring. Respect to MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy for a great fight and a professional display," he says.

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"To our champion, Flame Nangolo, heads up, warrior. One defeat does not define your career, your heart or everything you have achieved for Namibian boxing. Champions are not measured only by victories, but by how they rise after setbacks. You have carried the Namibian flag with pride, defended titles, inspired young fighters and given the fans unforgettable moments. This is not the end of the journey; it is part of the story. We believe Flame will come back stronger, smarter and more dangerous," he adds.

The results of other fights were as follows:

Ruaan Rispel beat Reinholdt Matheus on a first round technical knockout in a lightweight fight.

Elifas Shailemo beat Emmanuel Jason on points in a lightweight fight over four rounds.

Paulus Amavila beat Fillipus Amwaama on points in a junior middleweight fight over four rounds.

Robert Ndalelwa and Abraham Petrus drew their junior welterweight fight over six rounds.

Divas Namugongo beat Paulus Iipinge in a lightweight fight over four rounds.