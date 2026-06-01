Uganda: Police Await Museveni's Decision On Expired Contracts of 10 Directors

Police have said they are awaiting President Yoweri Museveni's decision on the contracts of 10 directors whose terms have expired, forcing them to temporarily vacate their offices.

At least 10 police directors holding the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) have handed over their offices to their deputies following the expiry of their contracts, sparking widespread speculation about their future in the force.

Commenting on the matter, police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke confirmed the development, describing it as a routine administrative process.

"It is true that contracts of directors expire in the police force. Directors serve on contract, and it is normal practice that when these contracts expire, officers hand over and submit their contracts for renewal. The renewal is at the discretion of the appointing authority," Rusoke said on Monday.

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The affected officers include AIGP Moses Kafeero, Director of Human Resource Development and Training; AIGP Hadija Namutebi, Director of Welfare and Sports; AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa, Director of Research, Planning and Development; AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki, Director of Information and Communications Technology (ICT); AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire, Director of Human Resource Administration; AIGP David Wasswa, Director of Counter Terrorism; AIGP Lawrence Niwabiine, Director of Traffic and Road Safety; AIGP John Nuwagira, Director of the Field Force Unit; AIGP Stephen Tanui, Director of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services; and AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba, Chief Political Commissar.

Rusoke said the contracts have already been forwarded to President Museveni for consideration and possible renewal.

"It is not something strange. We have been doing this for years, and there is no cause for alarm. A contract may or may not be renewed. Let us wait for the decision of the appointing authority," he said.

He emphasized that police operations remain unaffected despite the absence of the directors.

"It is not a unique situation, and work does not come to a standstill. If a director is not around, there is always a deputy to continue carrying out the responsibilities of the office," Rusoke added.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the Uganda Police Force.

Officers who attain this rank are placed on a three-year contract upon reaching the age of 45, after which the contract may be renewed for an additional two years at a time, subject to approval by the appointing authority.