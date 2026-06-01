Uganda: Two Killed, Several Injured As Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians in Mityana Town

Two people, both female and yet to be identified, were killed on the spot while several others sustained injuries in a road crash in Mityana Municipality after a vehicle reportedly lost control and rammed into pedestrians.

The accident occurred near Centenary Bank in Mityana Town when a Toyota Mark X, registration number UBN 773L, reportedly knocked down a group of people walking along the roadside.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle crashed into the pedestrians with great force, killing two women instantly and leaving more than four other people seriously injured.

The injured victims were rushed to Mityana General Hospital for emergency treatment as residents and first responders worked to rescue those affected by the crash.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The incident caused panic among members of the public and temporarily disrupted movement in the busy town centre as crowds gathered at the scene.

Witnesses said the impact was severe, with several victims sustaining multiple injuries. Local residents quickly mobilised to assist the injured before ambulances and other vehicles transported them to hospital.

By the time of filing this report, police had not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the crash, the identities of the deceased, or the condition of the injured survivors.

The accident has heightened concerns about road safety in urban areas, with residents calling for greater caution among motorists and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent similar incidents.

More details are expected as police conduct preliminary investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.