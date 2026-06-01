Uganda: AfDB Pledges to Fund SGR, Allocates Initials Shs2.4 Trillion

Kampala, Uganda — The Vice President of the African Development Bank Dr. Abdul Kamara has reaffirmed the commitment by the bank to fund the Standard Gauge Railway project in Uganda.

Kamara, also the head of Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, said funds will be availed to finance a 326km standard gauge railway from Malaba to Kampala.

He made the pledge while meeting Uganda's delegation led by the finance official Mustapha Achidri- on the sidelines of the African Development Bank Annual meetings, 2026 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

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He said the SGR project is well aligned with the Bank's cardinal priority of building resilient infrastructure on the African Continent.

The Bank has already tentatively allocated UA 480 million (Approx USD 650 million),however the final project financing arrangements will be concluded during the next appraisal mission next month in June 2026, based on the approval of African Development Fund 17.

Dr. Kamara also pledged the support of AfDB to the tune of one million dollars to Uganda as emergency response to the fight against Ebola.

Finance Committee member Achidri welcomed the commitment of the AfDB to fund the SGR.

He said the Government of Uganda is currently mobilising 2.7 billion Euro to finance the construction of the SGR.

He also thanked the bank for the continuous support to Uganda.

He made specific reference to the recently approved projects by the bank's board, including additional financing for the Uganda Rural Electrification Project 1 worth 7.3 million euros and Uganda Rural Electrification Access Project Phase II worth EUR 101.23 million.

Achidri congratulated the President of AfDB Dr. Sidi Ould Tah upon his election to the helm of Africa's beacon of hope and transformation.

"The Government of Uganda pledges its support to your endeavours during your tenure," said Achidri.

The meeting was also attended by Bhebhe Themba the Country Manager AfDB (Uganda), Yvette Glele-Ahanhanzo, Director, Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery and Maria, Antonia, Joy Kategekwa, Director, Regional Coordination Office.