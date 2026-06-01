South Africa: Taxi Bosses Back Down As Extortion Case Returns

Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and Bafana Sindane have abandoned their bid to stop arrest warrants linked to an extortion and money laundering case.

The Magistrates Commission is investigating a chief magistrate whose ruling saw the high-profile case struck off the roll earlier this year.

The legal fight by taxi bosses Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and Bafana Sindane to stop their prosecution has hit a dead end.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the pair have withdrawn their urgent court application challenging arrest warrants issued against them.

The move clears the way for the criminal case against them to continue.

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Sibanyoni, Sindane and two co-accused face serious charges linked to an alleged extortion scheme involving more than R2-million.

Prosecutors claim the money was extorted from a businessman in Mpumalanga.

The latest development comes after weeks of legal drama that raised questions about how the case was handled in court.

Earlier this year, the matter was struck off the roll in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court in a decision that shocked prosecutors and triggered further legal action.

The NPA responded by re-enrolling the case in the Delmas Magistrate's Court on 28 May and obtaining J50 warrants for the accused to appear before court.

Instead of returning to court, Sibanyoni and Sindane launched an urgent High Court application to stop the warrants from being executed and to challenge the re-enrolment of the case.

But that challenge has now been abandoned.

The NPA said the notice of withdrawal effectively ends the dispute over the arrest warrants.

"The filing of the notice of withdrawal brings this matter to an end as far as the warrants of arrest are concerned," the NPA said.

NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said prosecutors would continue using every legal avenue available to ensure the matter proceeds.

"The NPA remains committed to using every legally permissible avenue to uphold the rule of law," he said.

While the withdrawal removes one obstacle, questions remain about the earlier collapse of the case.

The Magistrates Commission has confirmed it is investigating a complaint against Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni over her handling of proceedings that resulted in the matter being struck off the roll.

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The commission has not disclosed details of the complaint or when its investigation will be completed.

At the same time, the NPA is still waiting for written reasons explaining why the case was removed from the court roll.

Prosecutors are also awaiting a date for an application for leave to appeal aspects of the earlier ruling.

The extortion and money laundering case has attracted significant public attention because of the influence of the accused within the taxi industry.

With the legal challenge now withdrawn, the spotlight shifts back to the criminal proceedings themselves.

The case is expected to return to court in September, where prosecutors will continue their bid to put the accused on trial.

For now, the NPA has scored an important victory, while pressure continues to mount on all those involved in the controversial case.