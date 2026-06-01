South Africa: DA Opens Criminal Case Against Retired Ekurhuleni City Manager

DA mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane will open a criminal case against retired Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi in Germiston.

The Madlanga Commission referred Mashazi and several metro officials for criminal investigation over evidence that needs deeper scrutiny.

The DA is taking the fight against retired Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi to the police.

The party confirmed that its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, will open a criminal case at Germiston Police Station.

The DA says the allegations against Mashazi are serious enough for a full police investigation.

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The move follows Mashazi's appearance before the Madlanga Commission, where she answered claims against her.

Senior officials accused her of corruption, abuse of power and deep misconduct inside the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department.

One major claim was that Mashazi protected suspended acting police chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.

But the commission's findings went further than the claims made against her.

It referred Mashazi, along with several current and former metro and police officials, for criminal investigation.

The referral means investigators must now look at evidence that the commission believes needs closer attention.

A luxury private jet trip is at the centre of the matter.

The trip was allegedly paid for by a businessman with interests linked to municipal contracts.

Investigators are expected to look at whether tender processes were influenced and whether public office was used for private gain.

The DA says residents deserve answers because Ekurhuleni has been rocked by claims of poor governance, weak accountability and abuse of public power.

Rasilingwane said the party wants law enforcement agencies to test the evidence and act where laws were broken.

Mashazi and the businessman have not been convicted of any crime.

They remain innocent until proven guilty.