Zimbabwe: Mapeza Challenges Scottland FC Players to Maintain Momentum After Victory Over Caps United

SCOTTLAND FC head coach Norman Mapeza has challenged his players to maintain their winning momentum after securing a convincing 2-0 victory over rivals CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium (NSS) Sunday.

The win strengthened Scottland's position in the league standings, as the team leapfrogged from position four to position two with 28 points, the same with log leaders Hardrock FC.

Mabvirawira's win was enabled by two early first half goals from Knowledge Musona and Panashe Mutimbanyoka who scored in the 8th and 11th minute, to mark the return of local football at the NSS in three years.

Speaking after the match, Mapeza said the three points were important, but the team must remain focused on collecting more victories as the season progresses.

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"We are happy with the result because it was an important game for us, but this is just one match.

"We need to keep winning and continue working hard, like i have always said it's a process and we slowly building," said Mapeza.

Scottland has now gone for five games without a defeat, making themselves one of the few clubs which avoided a defeat in the month of May.

Meanwhile, CAPS United has dropped from pole position to fourth position on the log, although they have 28 points, the same with log leaders Hardrock.

Elsewhere at Mandava FC Platinum were beaten 1-0 at home by Herentals, while Tel One continued with its struggle after registering a 1-0 home defeat against Agama.

At Barbourfields, Highlanders beat Hunters 2-1, while Simba Bhora played a 1-1 draw against Triangle at Wadzanayi Stadium.