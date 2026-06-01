In a dramatic escalation of political friction within the highest corridors of Malawian power, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has broken its silence to forcefully push back against what it labels a calculated campaign of "misleading and fabricated reports" targeting the Presidency. The counter-offensive came via an extraordinary press release issued directly from Capital Hill, signed by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr. Justin Saidi.

The official communiqué, bearing reference number CS/S/001, marks an aggressive defense of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika's active role at the helm of state. At the epicenter of the political firestorm is a highly disruptive allegation circulating across local social media networks, claiming that the President failed to chair a critical Cabinet meeting held on May 27, 2026, at State House, choosing instead to delegate a Cabinet Minister to preside over executive deliberations.

Government officials have rejected the claim with absolute finality, characterizing the narrative not merely as incorrect, but as a deliberate attempt to undermine public confidence in national governance.

"This allegation is entirely false and devoid of any factual basis," Dr. Saidi declared in the statement, seeking to restore absolute clarity on the administrative line of command. "The truth of the matter is that all Cabinet Meetings since he ascended to power, on 16th September, 2025, have been chaired by His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika."

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An Ultra-Assertive State House Line

What has caught the attention of veteran political analysts and legal minds in Lilongwe is the remarkably sharp, unyielding tone of the document. Far from standard bureaucratic pushback, the statement pulls no punches, branding the public dissemination of these reports as "regrettable" and explicitly "unpatriotic." By invoking the constitutional mandate of the executive branch, the OPC has signaled that it views these persistent rumors as a direct threat to institutional stability.

According to the supreme law of the land, the President maintains the sole constitutional prerogative to convene and guide the country's executive cabinet. The government's messaging underlines that any attempt to suggest the President has pulled back from these duties is an effort to construct an artificial narrative of an absent leader--a point the administration vehemently denies.

To fully comprehend the stakes of this administrative warfare, observers look back to the historic events of September 16, 2025, when Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika assumed the executive office. Having returned to power amid high economic expectations, his administration has consistently operated under intense public and opposition scrutiny. The insistence by the OPC that the President is personally driving governance serves to push back against underlying political narratives aiming to depict his tenure as hands-off or symbolic.

The Austerity Paradox: Power of Delegation vs. Presence

The second half of the state's intervention addresses a separate, equally volatile talking point dominating public discourse: the President's frequent decision to delegate lower-level state officials to represent him at selected public functions. Critics have frequently seized on these absences from high-profile ceremonies to imply a lack of engagement or physical stamina.

However, the Chief Secretary's office turned this criticism on its head, integrating the delegation strategy into President Mutharika's official national platform: the "Austerity Agenda." The administration argues that rather than signaling withdrawal, avoiding expansive presidential travel and its associated entourage costs is an intentional act of fiscal conservation.

"As a steadfast champion of fiscal discipline and austerity, the President remains committed to ensuring that every public expenditure delivers maximum value to Malawi," the document reads, framing the choices as deliberate measures aimed at minimizing unnecessary public expenditure and modeling leadership by example.

In a line meant to permanently settle the debate regarding his governance style, the Chief Secretary explicitly asserted:

"It must be noted that His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is not a ceremonial President."

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This direct declaration appears intended to reassure international development partners, the business community, and the general electorate that the President continues to hold the reins of executive power firmly in his hands.

As the political landscape processes this severe warning, the OPC has accompanied its defensive posture with a firm reminder regarding the boundaries of free speech. While acknowledging the constitutional right to freedom of expression, the government has explicitly called upon citizens, journalists, and political commentary circles to exercise their liberties responsibly and refrain from spreading unverified claims that degrade public trust in state institutions.

With Dr. Saidi affirming that the presidency remains completely "united and firmly committed to serving the nation," attention now shifts to how opposition blocks and digital platforms will respond. In a climate where economic pressures remain high and public service delivery is closely monitored, this clear administrative line confirms that the battle over public perception and the narrative of State House leadership will continue to be fiercely contested.