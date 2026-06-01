Uganda: Kitara FC Crowned 2026 Stanbic Uganda Cup Champions After 2-1 Win Over SC Villa

Kitara FC were crowned champions of the 2026 Stanbic Uganda Cup after edging SC Villa 2-1 in a thrilling final played at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Saturday, May 30.

The victory marks the Hoima-based side's second Uganda Cup title and secures their qualification for the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup, highlighting their rapid rise in Ugandan football.

The final lived up to expectations, with record holders SC Villa striking first in the opening half. The Jogoos took the lead following an unfortunate own goal by Kitara striker Patrick Kaddu, putting the Hoima side under early pressure.

However, Kitara FC responded with resilience and composure. Just before halftime, SC Villa defender Hamis Diego turned the ball into his own net, restoring parity and sending the match into a tense second half.

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After the break, Kitara showed greater attacking intent, and their persistence paid off when forward Jimmy Kalema calmly slotted home the winner, sparking wild celebrations among the Kitara faithful.

Kitara FC President Deo Kasozi hailed the triumph as evidence of the club's steady growth and long-term vision.

"This triumph is a result of hard work, proper planning, and belief in our project. We are building a club that can compete at the highest level, not just locally but also on the continent," Kasozi said.

"Winning this trophy again shows that Kitara FC is here to stay."

Head Coach Wasswa Bbosa praised his players for their discipline and fighting spirit, especially after conceding first.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy against a team like SC Villa, but the boys showed character. Conceding first did not break us -- instead, it motivated us," Bbosa noted.

"I am proud of how the team responded and executed the game plan. This is a big moment for the club."

The triumph caps an impressive Uganda Cup campaign for Kitara FC, whose consistent performances have established them as one of the rising forces in Ugandan football.

SC Villa, meanwhile, were left to rue missed opportunities as they failed to extend their record Uganda Cup tally despite a strong showing in the final.

With this victory, Kitara FC now shift focus to the continental stage, where they will represent Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup, a challenge club president Kasozi says they are ready to embrace.

"We are not going to participate just to make up numbers. We want to compete and make Uganda proud," he added.

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The result signals a growing shift in Ugandan football, with emerging sides like Kitara FC increasingly challenging traditional powerhouses on the biggest stages.