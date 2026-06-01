Tanzania: EACOP Reaches 81pc As Youth Opportunities Expand

Arusha — CONSTRUCTION of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has surpassed 81 per cent completion, marking significant progress on one of the region's largest energy infrastructure projects.

The update was provided by Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Director of Planning and Investment, Mr Derick Moshi, during an energy opportunities symposium organised by EACOP and TotalEnergies for university students in Arusha.

Mr Moshi said the pipeline project, which commenced in 2021/22, is expected to be completed by mid-next year.

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"The project is now more than 81 per cent complete and we expect to see the first barrel of oil transported through the pipeline by next year," he said.

He noted that ongoing global oil supply disruptions have highlighted the strategic importance of the project in enhancing regional energy security.

According to Mr Moshi, the government has already initiated plans to construct an oil refinery in Tanga to strengthen the availability of petroleum products in Tanzania and neighbouring countries. TPDC holds a 15 per cent stake in the EACOP project.

He added that the project has created substantial opportunities for young people through employment, entrepreneurship and skills development, generating more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The symposium focused on equipping youth with knowledge and skills to participate in the growing energy sector.

Assistant Director for Science and Technology at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Harun Makandi, said the government supports such initiatives through partnerships with private institutions to connect young people with emerging opportunities.

EACOP Operations Director, Mr Paul Hiegel said the forum helps students understand career prospects within the project while preparing them to contribute to its future operations.

EACOP Acting Tanzania Manager, Mr Geofrey Mponda said 8,856 workers have been employed on the Tanzanian section of the project, with 90 per cent being Tanzanian youth.

TotalEnergies EP Africa Vice-president for Engagement and Advocacy, Ms Marieme Sav Sow, said the project is transforming lives by providing skills, employment opportunities and professional networks.

Students and academic leaders described the symposium as an important bridge between higher education and industry, helping prepare graduates for the evolving labour market.