South Africa: Rabada's Return to Top Speed Lights Up Indian Premier League

1 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Annemieke Thomaidis

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has rediscovered his best form in the Indian Premier League. Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha credits the 31-year-old's career-best pace to months of hard work.

As the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) heads into its final weekend, several names and performances stood out. But for South African cricket fans, no player has made a bigger statement than Kagiso Rabada.

Although he could not carry his team, the Gujarat Titans, directly into the final, Rabada's pace and wicket-taking dominance have been central to the franchise's run to the qualifiers.

The 31-year-old has consistently bowled speeds of 150km/h, reminiscent of the form he showed in his early twenties.

He is also currently in the running for the Purple Cap this year, sitting second on the wicket-taking charts with 26 wickets and an average of 21.03.

The last time Rabada took more than 11 wickets in a single IPL season was back in 2022, when he took 23 for Punjab Kings.

As of 26 May, Rabada also has the most powerplay wickets (18) by any bowler in an IPL season.

It's no secret that Rabada had his struggles in the past few seasons of the IPL, but in 2026 the Proteas spearhead is certainly back to his best for Gujarat Titans.

Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha told Daily Maverick that Rabada's resurgence has been the result of months...

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