Tanzania: Black Swan Earns Global Recognition

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN startup fintech firm, Black Swan, has earned global recognition for its contribution in transforming access to fair and inclusive credit for underserved population.

The technology firm was selected for its work in turning everyday financial activity into trusted credit insight, enabling millions of Africans who earn, trade and run businesses, yet remain unseen by traditional financial.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Black Swan, Mr Derick Kazimoto said after being named to Bloomberg's 25 African Startups to watch list for 2026, the recognition highlights the urgent need to make financial systems work for millions of underserved Tanzanians and others across Africa.

"Black Swan's technology allows financial data to be shared safely and with the full consent of users, enabling lenders to make faster and fairer credit decisions," he said.

Mr Kazimoto said the company supports over 30 financial institutions across East Africa for credit decisioning, in areas such as microfinance, digital micro-loans, device financing, vehicle and asset loans and more conventional lending. The global financial media giant list recognises companies across the African continent which are solving critical challenges through technology and bold execution.

"The global award tells us we are on the right path and it tells the world that Tanzania is not just participating in Africa's financial future, we are helping to build it," he added.