Tanzania: Legends Urge Calm for Serengeti Boys

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Under-17 national team, the Serengeti Boys, have been urged to maintain calm, discipline and focus ahead of their tomorrow's CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal, following a demanding route that has tested their resilience through consecutive penalty shootouts.

The Serengeti Boys reached the final after eliminating Algeria 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in the quarter-finals, before edging Egypt 4-3 in another shootout after a goalless semi-final, underlining their composure under pressure.

Their opponents, Senegal, have also endured a similar route to the final. The West Africans overcame Mali 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinals, before surviving another tense semi-final against Morocco, winning 7-6 in a spot-kick decider following a 1-1 draw.

Taifa Stars legends Aboubakar Kombo and Steven Nemes said the young squad should now be protected from pressure and unnecessary tactical changes, stressing that the technical bench must rely on the systems already used throughout the tournament.

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Kombo said the team has already demonstrated strong organisation and character, pointing to their ability to create chances, defend effectively and remain composed in high-pressure moments.

"The boys have shown discipline and belief in themselves throughout the tournament. They are playing well as a unit, creating opportunities and defending with commitment," Kombo said.

He added that mental strength would be decisive in the final against Senegal, urging that the players be allowed to approach the match with confidence rather than pressure.

"What matters most now is keeping them calm and confident. If they believe in themselves, they have every chance of winning the final," he said.

Kombo further advised that the team should be encouraged to settle the match in normal time rather than rely on penalties, while also calling for longterm investment in the squad through overseas training exposure and gradual integration into the senior Taifa Stars setup.

Nemes, former Taifa Stars goalkeeper, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of strong moral and institutional support for the players ahead of the final.

He said visible backing from the government and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) could significantly boost morale and reduce pressure on the squad.

"When players feel that level of support from the authorities, it strengthens their confidence and motivation heading into such an important match," Nemes said.

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He added that the technical team should avoid intense or exhausting training sessions at this stage, recommending that they maintain the same preparation routine that has guided the team to the final.

Nemes also called for structured international exposure for young players as part of longterm planning for the senior national team.