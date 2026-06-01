Tanzania: Makonda Unveils Grassroots Sports League As Afcon Preps Gather Pace

Arusha — PREPARATIONS for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Arusha are progressing steadily, with seven sports facilities currently under construction to support the city's role as one of the tournament's host venues, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sport Paul Makonda has said.

Makonda made the remarks yesterday while participating in the Cape to Cairo Arusha Marathon 2026 in Arusha yesterday, where he outlined ongoing efforts to ensure the city is ready to host group-stage matches during the continental football showpiece.

At the centre of the preparations is the Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium, which is expected to host AFCON group matches scheduled in Arusha. The facility is among seven sports venues in the city being developed ahead of the tournament.

"Preparations are progressing well, and all the facilities under construction will play an important role in ensuring Arusha successfully hosts its assigned AFCON matches," Makonda said.

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He said the projects also include a 10,000- seat stadium being constructed under the Arusha City Council, as well as five training grounds with capacities ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 spectators.

"The facilities being developed today are not only for AFCON but will continue to benefit communities and athletes for many years to come. These investments will leave a lasting legacy for sports development in the city," he said.

In addition to infrastructure development, Minister Makonda said that they will launch a city-wide sports league in August aimed at increasing participation in sport and identifying young talent.

The competition will bring together teams from primary schools, secondary schools and street teams in football, basketball, netball and volleyball. Winners and outstanding performers will receive prizes as part of efforts to encourage greater participation among young people.

"We want to see more young people actively participating in sport and using their talents to create opportunities for themselves" Makonda said.

According to the minister, the initiative is intended to create a pathway for talent identification and development while strengthening grassroots sports structures across Arusha.

"The league will help us identify promising players at an early stage and provide them with a platform to grow. It will serve as a gateway for discovering future athletes who can represent Arusha and Tanzania at higher levels of competition," he said.

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Makonda said the government views grassroots sports development as a critical component in nurturing future stars and strengthening the country's sporting ecosystem.

"Sports development begins at the grassroots level, and that is where we are directing much of our focus. Arusha is preparing to make a significant contribution to the successful hosting of AFCON, and the progress achieved so far is encouraging," he said.

He added that the government remains committed to investing in sports infrastructure and youth development programmes as part of broader efforts to promote participation in sport and prepare Tanzania for major international competitions.