Tanzania: TZ Steps Up Efforts to Combat Environmental Degradation

Dodoma — AUTHORITIES have intensified nationwide efforts to address environmental degradation ahead of this year's World Environment Day.

The country loses thousands of hectares of forests every year, a situation that is increasing carbon emissions while threatening water sources, biodiversity and land resources.

The national event, scheduled for June 5 in Dodoma, is expected to be officiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan under the theme, "Vision 2050: Let Us Take Responsibility for a Greener Tanzania."

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Speaking during an environmental clean-up exercise coordinated by the Vice-President's Office in Dodoma over the weekend, Dodoma Regional Administrative Secretary, Dr Khatibu Kazungu said environmental degradation remains one of the country's most pressing challenges and requires collective action from government, communities and the private sector.

"Tanzania continues to lose thousands of hectares of forests annually, a situation that contributes to increased carbon emissions and threatens water sources, land resources and biodiversity," he said.

Dr Kazungu noted that environmental conservation also presents both ecological and economic opportunities, particularly in waste management, recycling and sustainable resource use.

He said the private sector has a critical role in environmental conservation and waste management, adding that environmental protection is not only a social responsibility but also an important economic opportunity.

Dr Kazungu called on investors to increase participation in environmental conservation initiatives while urging Tanzanians to embrace cleanliness and environmental stewardship in their daily lives.

He highlighted key environmental challenges facing Dodoma Region, including indiscriminate tree cutting, unsustainable farming practices, bush fires, pollution of water sources and increasing reliance on firewood and charcoal for energy.

He further revealed that Tanzania generates an estimated seven million tonnes of solid waste annually, but only about 35 per cent is collected nationwide.

The Regional Administrative Secretary directed district commissioners and local government authorities to strengthen environmental cleanliness campaigns, enforce environmental by-laws and ensure the implementation of annual treeplanting programmes targeting at least 1.5 million trees.

He also urged accelerated implementation of the national clean cooking energy strategy to reduce dependence on charcoal and firewood.

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Speaking on behalf of the Assistant Director for Environment in the Vice-President's Office, Ms Martha Ngalowera said preparations for the 2026 World Environment Day celebrations are underway across the country.

She said regional leaders in major cities including Mwanza, Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Tanga, Arusha and Dodoma are leading tree-planting drives and environmental clean-up campaigns ahead of the national event.