Somalia: International Community Urges Dialogue As Somalia Political Tensions Rise

Mogadishu, Somalia — The international community has expressed deep concern over Somalia's political situation, calling on the government and opposition to urgently resume dialogue and reach agreement on the country's electoral roadmap.

In a joint statement issued Monday, Somalia's international partners said they stand ready to support and, if necessary, facilitate Somali-led talks, stressing the importance of a consensus that serves the interests of the Somali people.

"We call on all sides to resume dialogue as soon as possible, and to swiftly reach consensus on an election roadmap," the statement said.

The signatories urged Somali political leaders to prioritize national interests and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions during what they described as a sensitive period for the country.

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The statement was issued by the European Union Delegation to Somalia, the United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia, and the embassies of Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The appeal comes as political tensions intensify over Somalia's electoral process, with growing disagreements between government and opposition figures on the future direction of the country's political system.

Opposition groups are reportedly planning a major protest on the 4th of this month, adding further uncertainty to an already fragile political environment.