Somalia: Security Concerns Rise in Jowhar After Grenade Attack and Soldier Killing

1 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowhar, Somalia — Concerns over security in Jowhar, the administrative capital of Somalia's Hirshabelle state, have intensified following a series of security incidents reported in the city over the past 24 hours.

According to local sources, a hand grenade was thrown late Sunday at the residence of Saneey Abdulle, a senior officer in the Somali National Army. The house, located in Jowhar, was targeted in the attack, but no casualties or property damage were immediately reported.

In a separate incident, a soldier serving with Hirshabelle security forces was shot dead in the Badda Cas neighborhood of Jowhar.

Preliminary reports indicated that the assailants seized the soldier's weapon before fleeing the scene. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing, and the attackers remain at large.

The two incidents have heightened concerns about the security situation in Jowhar, a key administrative center located about 90 kilometers north of Mogadishu.

Authorities in Hirshabelle had not issued an official statement by Monday regarding either the grenade attack or the killing, and investigations into both incidents were ongoing.

The developments come amid continued efforts by Somali security forces to combat militant threats and maintain stability in areas under government control.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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