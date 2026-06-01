South Africa: Kohli Stars As RCB Go Back-to-Back

31 May 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Virat Kohli delivered a match-winning masterclass as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second straight Indian Premier League title.

RCB overhauled the Gujarat Titans' 155 with 12 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing 156, the defending champions overcame early setbacks thanks to Kohli's unbeaten 75 off 42 balls.

The all-time great struck nine fours and three sixes, including a no-look maximum off Kagiso Rabada's 155km/h delivery, to take control.

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Venkatesh Iyer gave the chase early momentum, smashing 18 off Rabada's second over before falling for 32 from 16.

Gujarat fought back as Rabada dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 1 and Rashid Khan removed Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya in his first over.

But Kohli's 41-run stand with Tim David (24) settled the contest.

Kohli raced to his fifty in just 25 balls, his fastest ever in the IPL, before Jitesh Sharma joined him to add an unbeaten 11 and finish the job.

In the first innings, Washington Sundar's 50 off 37 steadied Gujarat after Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan fell cheaply.

Arshad Khan's late 15 off 6 lifted GT to 155, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-29) and Rasikh Dar (3-27) kept the total in check.

Kohli's brilliance, backed by disciplined bowling, sealed another trophy for the defending champions to bring down the curtain on yet another exhilarating IPL season.

Pictured above: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Source: @royalchallengers.bengaluru

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