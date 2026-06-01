Rwanda: Ouattara Beats Mbonyumwami to Golden Boot Gong

APR FC striker Cheikh Djibril Ouattara capped a remarkable 2025/26 season by finishing as the BK Pro League's top scorer with 18 goals, securing the Golden Boot award.

The Burkinabé forward edged Marine FC striker Taiba Mbonyumwami, who ended the campaign with 17 goals.

The two players were level on 17 goals heading into the final round of fixtures, but Ouattara pulled ahead after finding the net in APR FC's 2-0 victory over Gicumbi FC at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Sunday.

William Mel Togui added a second-half goal to seal the win as APR FC wrapped up their league campaign in style.

Although APR finished second overall in the standings with 68 points, they were the highest-ranked Rwandan club, behind Sudanese guest side Al Hilal SC, who topped the table.

Meanwhile, Gicumbi FC ended the season in 11th place with 38 points.

The match was followed by APR FC's trophy celebrations with supporters, marking a successful campaign in which the club completed a domestic treble. The festivities featured a performance by the Rwanda Defence Force Army Band before the players and club officials were presented with the league title, Peace Cup and Super Cup trophies.

By virtue of finishing as Rwanda's top-ranked club, APR FC will represent the country in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League, while Rayon Sports have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup.